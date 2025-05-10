Politics

Lagos LG polls: Consensus candidates emerge in Oshodi-Isolo

Segun Kasali
Consensus candidates emerge

All Progressives Congress (APC) has conducted its primary election for councillorship positions across the seven wards of Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos, with consensus candidates emerging peacefully in all wards.

Delegates from the wards gathered in a serene and well-organized environment to elect their representatives ahead of the July 12, 2025, local government elections.

Each ward unanimously agreed on consensus candidates, resulting in a smooth and incident-free exercise.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Otunba Bestman Nze-Jumbo, praised the peaceful conduct of the primaries, commending the Executive Chairman of Oshodi-Isolo LGA, Otunba Kehinde Almaroof Oloyede, for providing the enabling environment for a seamless process.

He also acknowledged the support of the APC State Chairman and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his role in facilitating a credible primary.

Nze-Jumbo urged the newly elected candidates to maintain decorum and run issue-based campaigns ahead of the general elections.

The following candidates emerged as the APC flagbearers for their respective wards:

Ward D1 (Oluyeye) – Hon. Rasheed Obasa

Ward D1B (Ogunoloko) – Mr Giwa Nurudeen

Ward D3 (Mafoluku) – Hon. Kazeem Abayomi

Ward E1 (Shogunle) – Mr Abiodun Oduyemi (aka Orija)

Ward E2 (Ewu) – Mrs. Rasheedat Adegboyega

Ward D2 (Igbehinadun) – Mr Yusuf Morenikeji

Ward D2B (Afariogun) – Hon. Ajoke Onitolo

