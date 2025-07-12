Lagos LG polls: Bariga LCDA boss wins polling unit for APC

The Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Hon. Alabi Kolade David, has won his polling unit for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At his Ward A polling unit 033 in Bariga area of Lagos, APC secured 136 votes while Labour Party got a single vote.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the announcement, Kolade attributed the victory to his massive development in the local government.

Kolade said he had encouraged voters in Bariga to vote for the APC in both the Chairmanship and Councillorship elections.

.He added that before the expiration of his tenure in three weeks’ time, three primary schools, five health centres and roads will be commissioned in Bariga LCDA.

