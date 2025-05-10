Lagos LG polls: Aggrieved APC aspirants urged to exercise right to appeal

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Electoral Committee, Barr. Babatunde Ogala has urged aggrieved aspirants at the recently concluded primaries to exercise their right to appeal after the exercise.

Ogala stated this while reeling out the results of the primaries, which were held on Saturday at the party secretariat.

He said, “There might be a few human errors. I urge the aggrieved to exercise their right to appeal after the exercise.

The decision of the committee could be overturned by the APC Appeal Committee.”

The exercise, which was monitored by the State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), had over a thousand delegates, and 402 chairmanship aspirants were present at the primary election.

Announcing winners after voting, Ogala said four chairmanship candidates emerged through consensus, while 51 others contested, and the winners emerged.

Candidates that emerged via consensus and were affirmed by their delegates include Mr Isa Jubril (Iba LCDA), Mrs Motunrayo Gbadebo (Ijede LCDA), Mr Rasaq Kasali (Lekki LCDA), and Mr Azeez Kareem(Otto Awori LCDA).

After the ballot for each local government and LCDAs, Ogala declared Prince Usman Hamzat as the winner for Ifako-Ijaiye LG and Mr Hameed Aroyehun for Igbogbo/Bayeku LCDA.

Other winners are: Oluyemisi Rosiji (Ojokoro LCDA); Moyosore Ogunlewe (Kosofe LG); Olufemi Okeowo (Ifelodun LCDA); Olamilekan Akindipe (Ajeromi Ifelodun LG) and Suleiman Yusuf (Surulere LG).

Also, Azeez Ogidan (Coker Aguda LCDA); Tola Oyedele (Agboyi-Ketu LCDA); Taoreed Taiwo (Ejigbo LCDA); Muibi Alade (Lagos Island East); Sanusi Ismail (Amuwo-Odofin LG); Muibat Rufia (Ojo LG) and Taiwo Oyekan (Lagos Island LG).

Others are: Wale Hameed (Ikorodu North LG). Samsudeen Agunbiade (Eti-Osa East LG); Humpey Babatunde (Badadry); Sura Animashaun (Epe LG); Adebayo Olasoju (Isolo LCDA); and Sesan Olowa (Ibeju-Lekki LCDA).

Wale Alomo (Ikosi-Ejinrin LCDA); Rauf Ibrahim (Badagry West LCDA); Adedayo Ladega (Ikorodu LG); Rasak Oloyede (Oriade LCDA); Abiodun Akinola (Orile Agege LCDA) and Lateef Ashimin (Somolu).

Bolanle Bada (Ikosi-Isheri LCDA), Kehinde Oloyede (Oshodi-Isolo LG), Sunday Benson (Imota LCDA), and Kazeem Sulaiman (Ikorodu West LCDA).

Shobanjo Idowu (Apapa); Peter Ajose (Olorunda LCDA); Monsuru Ismail (Eredo LCDA); Opeyemi Akindele (Mosan Okunola LCDA), Abiodun Agbaje (Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA); Ibrahim Akinpelu (Alimosho LG); and Jimoh Olawale (Apapa Iganmu).

Others are: Bukola Omofe (Bariga LCDA); Tunbosun Aruwe (Mushin LG); Olusegun Odunmbaku (Ojodu); Idris Balogun (Egbe- Idimu); Lasisi Akinsanya (Ikotun-Igando LCDA); Akeem Dauda (Ikeja LG) and Lawal Jakande (Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye LCDA).

Bola Oladunjoye (Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA);Moyo Adebanjo (Onigbongbo LCDA); Adeola Sheriff (Eti-Osa LCDA), Babatunde Azeez (Agege LG); and Aminat Alabi (Iru/Victoria Island LCDA).

Also, Daniel Olufemi (Itire Ikate LCDA) and Jimoh Ishola were declared winners for Agbado Oke-Odo LCDA.