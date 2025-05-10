Lagos LG polls: 1,539 APC delegates converge to elect chairmanship candidates

No fewer than 1,539 delegates from 20 local government areas and 37 LCDAs in Lagos, on Saturday, converged on the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos, to elect candidates for the forthcoming local government election.

The number represents 27 delegates from each of the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs in the state.

57 chairmanship candidates are expected to emerge from the exercise at the end of the exercise representing the party at the poll.

The local government election is scheduled to hold July 12.

Accreditation of party delegates commenced at 8 am.

Earlier in his address, Chairman, Electoral Committee, APC, Babatunde Ogala SAN, assured delegates of transparent and unbiased exercise.

He said, “This process was crucial in ensuring transparency and integrity, as it reflects our commitment to identifying candidates who truly represent our values and objectives.”