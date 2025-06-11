Lagos LG poll: Prepare ground for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election, Sanwo-Olu urges electorate

Ahead of 2027 General Election, Lagos Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday called on residents of Ibeju-Lekki to demonstrate their loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by using the forthcoming local government election in the state to prepare the ground for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

The local government poll has been slated to hold across the state on July 12, 2025.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the call during historic commissioning of the Ibeju-Lekki Local Government’s New Secretariat Complex, Legislative Building, and 400m paved road as well as the groundbreaking of the Ibeju-Lekki Housing Scheme at the newly built council secretariat.

The governor, while making the call, noted that the statewide election would be holding in a month, urging the residents to prove their worth and “vote the APC candidates in the exercise” to ensure a smooth sail for Tinubu’s 2027 re-election.

“The local government election is coming, it’s just one month away. I want you to use the election to prove your worth so that by 2027, it will be a smooth sail for Mr President,” he said.

Speaking on the commissioning, Sanwo-Olu said everything being done by his administration revolved around creation of jobs and, an increase in internal revenue of the local government, expressing the belief that such would promote orderly rural development which eventually would preserve the dignity and well-being of the community.

“You know that everything we are doing fosters around creation of jobs, increase in internal revenue of the local government.

“And we believe it will promote orderly rural development which eventually will preserve the dignity and well-being of the community,” he said.

Earlier, the council chairman, Hon. Abdullahi Olowa, said that his administration took up the responsibility of restoring the local government’s machinery of governance from scratch, recalling that it inherited the urgent task of building a new and modern council secretariat.

He said this followed the unfortunate tragedy that befell the local government area a year earlier in 2020 when #EndSARS vandals burnt down the existing structures within the secretariat.

The council boss appreciated God for his grace, saying that his administration had not only rebuilt but had “also elevated these structures into modern, world-class facilities.

“When we assumed office in mid-2021, we inherited the urgent task of building a new and modern council secretariat, following the unfortunate tragedy that befell our local government a year earlier in 2020 when EndSARS vandals burnt down the existing structures within the secretariat.

“Our administration took up the responsibility of restoring the local government’s machinery of governance from the scratch. Today, by the grace of God, we have not only rebuilt but have also elevated these structures into modern, world-class facilities,” Olowa said.