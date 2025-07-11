Lagos LG poll: LASIEC assures residents of hitch-free exercise

Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has assured the electorate of its readiness for a hitch-free, fair, and credible poll across the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs in the state.

The Commission however warned against electoral malpractices and incidents of ballot box snatching during Saturday’s local government election in the state, noting that, such offense will lead to cancellation of results in the affected areas.

Chairman of the Commission, Justice Bola Okikiolu-Ighile (retd), gave the assurance during a press briefing at the Commission’s Secretariat on Friday.

“We assured of credible elections and devoid of violence, harassment. We are appealing to all candidates to uphold democratic ethos”, said Okikiolu-Ighile.

Speaking further on the conduct of the polls, she said, “Voting process starts by 8 am and ends at 3 pm. Each voter shall cast her or his vote where registered. We have ensured the polling units are nearer to the voters and we have given the PWDs priority so they can come to the polling units with assistants. We are given priority to pregnant women, and the aged. I want to urge voters not to engage in vote-buying.

We issued notice of elections and election guidelines and before then we visited all the Commission’s offices in LG and LCDAs. We partnered with relevant organisations to sensitize voters and educate them on the electoral process. We went to markets, bus garages, and the 3 senatorial districts. Materials have already been deployed to various LASIEC zonal offices. We have trained our staff and done the validations.”

She assured voters of adequate security during the election, saying there would be four security officers at each polling unit.

Meanwhile, to ensure the successful conduct of the exercise, the Lagos State Police Command also announced restrictions on movements on Saturday, July 12, 2025.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, the police announced the deployment of personnel at strategic locations for the Lagos LG poll.

“To alleviate the problem of residents with critical medical emergencies and appointments, and those with longtime international travel plans in and out of the country, the restriction of vehicular movement is hereby readjusted to commence at 6:00 am and end at 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 12, 2025, and not from 3.00 am as earlier announced.

“Members of the public are enjoined to cooperate and respect the new timing,” Hundeyin said in a statement.