Lagos LG poll: Jandor votes, urges citizens’ involvement in governance

The Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, Abdul‑Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), on Saturday, exercised his civic duty by casting his vote in the Lagos State local government and councillorship elections.

He said that local government remains the closest to the people in delivering essential services that impact everyday life.

Jandor, who joined millions of eligible voters from across the 377 wards in 20 Local Government (LGs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state, turned out early this morning at his Polling Unit 01, Ward D in Irewe kingdom, Ojo Local Government Area to cast his vote.

The APC chieftain, while emphasising the critical importance of grassroots representation in the delivery of good governance to the citizens, maintained that voting in local elections helped in holding the grassroots leaders accountable and gave voice to the communities.

“This is a call to Lagosians, who are voting whether for the first time or as seasoned voters, that your Permanent Voter’s Card is your tool of influence. Use it today to shape the future of your ward, local government Area and our beloved state.

“Today, I cast my vote not just for the candidates, but for the future of our communities. Local government is the closest government to the people, delivering essential services that impact everyday life,” he said.

Jandor commended the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo‑Olu and the State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, for their commitment towards ensuring transparent, peaceful, and safe voting environments.

He, however, promised continued support to the promotion of voter education, peaceful participation, and the peaceful transition of local leadership.

