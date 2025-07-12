Lagos LG poll: Ikorodu community leaders hail peaceful, orderly process

Community leaders of Ipoyewa Ward D4 in Olorunda, Mojoda, Adamo, Ikorodu, Lagos State, have commended the peaceful and orderly conduct of the ongoing local government elections in their area.

Speaking during the exercise, the chairman of the Progressive Community Development Association (CDA) and Joint CDA Chairman of the ward, Mr Adesegun Taiwo, lauded the electoral process, describing it as free of violence or irregularities.

“The election is ongoing smoothly. Everybody is participating freely. There’s no fighting; everything is orderly.

“So far, there has not been any case of casualty. It’s well-organised, you simply present your card, get verified, and vote,” he said.

Taiwo noted that the calm atmosphere was a result of proper coordination and mutual respect among residents.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mr Jimoh Adesina, Chairman of Ipoyewa Phase 3, praised the high turnout and peaceful disposition of voters in the community.

“The local government election is going on well. Everybody came out to vote voluntarily, not by force.

“You can see for yourself, no arguments, no violence. The officials came early, around 9 o’clock, and everything has been peaceful since then,” he stated.

Both community leaders urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and local authorities to sustain the transparent and community-friendly approach in future elections, emphasising that peace remains the foundation for credible democratic processes.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

