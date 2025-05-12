Lagos LG poll: APC inaugurates five-man appeal committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has inaugurated a five-man appeal committee to hear the grievances of aggrieved aspirants in the recently held primaries for the emergence of candidates for the forthcoming local council election.

Following the successful conduct of the primaries, some dissatisfied aspirants alleged sharp practices while also calling for the cancellation of the exercise.

To address this, the spokesman of the party, Mogaji Oladejo, in a statement released on Monday, announced the constitution of an appeal committee.

The party advised discontented aspirants to submit their appeals to the committee not later than 12noon on Tuesday 13th May, 2025.

The statement read, “Sequel to the successful conduct of primaries for the emergence of candidates towards the July 12 Local Government elections, the Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated an Appeal Committee to look into pockets of protests from dissatisfied aspirants who participated in the exercise.

The committee, which is made up of Mr. Lawal Pedro SAN, who is also the Attorney-General and Honourable Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State and Otunba Abiodun Olufowobi as Secretary.

Other members are Rt. Hon. Jokotola Pelumi, a former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Lanre Ogunyemi, a former honourable member of the house of assembly and State Secretary of the party and Chief Chukwudi Adiukwu.”

