Lagos LG poll: APC Chairmanship candidate, Emilagba, expresses confidence in winning

The Chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, Jubril Kolawole Emilagba, has expressed confidence in winning the council elections held on Saturday.

He also commended the conduct of the exercise, describing it as peaceful, free, fair and credible and devoid of any violence and irregularities.

Emilagba while speaking to journalists after casting his vote at Ward D, Apapa road, expressed confidence in winning the election while also commending the electorate for trusting his party with their future.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the polls, which according to him, is devoid of any form of violence or irregularities.

He said, “The process has been peaceful and without violence and any form of irregularities. I must commend the voters for being orderly and finding time to come out and vote to elect me and my party, the APC. I am confident that I will emerge victorious. Victory is certain hence I am assuring the populace of rapid development and continued progress.

It is important that we all take part in this process because voting is not just a right, it’s a civic responsibility every adult Nigerian must adhere to. Once again, I thank everyone for voing for me and my party. We do not take it for granted” he said.

He also commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for its efforts in ensuring a smooth electoral process, emphasizing that peaceful elections are a cornerstone of democracy and good governance.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE