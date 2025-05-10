Lagos LG chairmanship aspirants express satisfaction with APC primaries

Some Local Government chairmanship aspirants in Lagos State have expressed satisfaction with the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

The aspirants made their views known at the Ikeja party secretariat, the venue of the primaries, on Saturday.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has fixed July 12 for the council polls in the state.

No fewer than 1,500 party delegates were present to cast their votes for their respective aspirants.

Speaking, a chairmanship aspirant for Ikeja LG, Mr. Akeem Dauda, said that the process was commendable.

Dauda noted that the method adopted by the party leadership to conduct the LG primaries was acceptable to many party stakeholders.

“We appreciate the leadership of our party and the Electoral Committee for ensuring that the primary process remains transparent,” he said.

Also speaking, another aspirant and current Vice Chairman of Ikorodu LG, Mrs. Folashade Olabanji-Oba, described the process as peaceful.

“Some people might argue this, but honestly, I give it to the party, and I am proud of it,” Olabanji-Oba said.

Highlighting how diligently she had served the party and the people at the grassroots, the aspirant said that if she emerged as the winner, it would be a call to serve at a higher and greater capacity.

On women’s inclusion in governance, she said: “I celebrate my great party—simply the best party for women inclusion. What the party has done is awesome by giving women opportunities.

“We have never had so much recognition like we have now. It couldn’t be better,” she added.

She applauded President Bola Tinubu’s belief in women’s inclusion, saying the APC leader was always a step ahead.

“Women are nation builders, and there is no way we can disenfranchise over half of the population. This is a future for women,” she said.

Also, Mr. Larinde Ajibola, another aspirant from Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA), described the process as smooth, peaceful, and transparent, emphasizing that party supremacy remained sacrosanct.

Ajibola, a 31-year-old aspirant who described himself as the youngest in the race, urged party stakeholders to give more room to the youth.

He commended President Bola Tinubu’s manifesto, which includes youth development and inclusiveness.

“Asiwaju (Tinubu) has said youths will have a certain percentage in this local government election, and we hope the promise will be fulfilled.

“If I am elected, my first agenda will be youth empowerment, access to finance, and the security of lives and property,” Ajibola said.

Another chairmanship aspirant, Mr. Tayo Aderinola from Ikeja LG, said he was ready to accept the outcome of the primary election.

Aderinola, who earlier stepped down for another aspirant, pledged to give his full support to the party’s candidate.

