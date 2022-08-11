Lagos leather hub ready in December ― Sanwo-Olu

By Bola Badmus - Lagos
Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday said the Lagos Leather Hub when completed, and commences production in December will be able to train about 100 students at once in the leather works value chain.

The project building also comprises about 32 lock-up shops to encourage buying and selling of leather products, while the hub will also partner with other leather markets in production.

Sanwo-Olu made this known when he visited the leather hub in Matori Industrial Estate, Mushin, saying that the project was about 65 per cent ready, while the contractor, according to him, had promised to complete work on it in December this year.

The governor recalled that the project was conceived about one and half years ago by his administration to bridge the gap in tannery/leather value chain, noting that the leather/tannery raw material in the North would now have a ready market which would process the raw materials into finished products.

This was just as Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated that the leather hub would start and end the tannery/rubber/leather value chain.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also visited the GAC Motors Vehicle Assembly Plant on Wempco Road in Ogba area of the state, where he expressed satisfaction with the progress level.

Speaking on the visit, the governor noted that equipment had started arriving, saying that it was expected that the line would be able to produce about 5,000 vehicles in the first instance, and later 10,000 vehicles.

According to him, the assembly plant is also an avenue to develop local skills to develop the economy.

Chairman of GAC Motors, Daina Chen, said the plan was to make the company’s product a household name in Nigeria, as well as the official vehicle for Lagos State,

She expressed happiness that the project was taking shape, and would help to improve economic livelihood and provide jobs for Nigerians.

