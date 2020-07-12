Lagos lawmaker, Tunde Buraimoh’s death saddening, painful ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described as saddening and painful the death of

a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Kosofe II State Constituency, Hon. Tunde Buraimoh, who passed on early Friday after a brief illness.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said this while commiserating with the family, friends and associates of the deceased lawmaker, describing him as a fine gentleman; a loyal party man and committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the state’s social and political landscape.

The governor, while saying that Hon. Buraimoh died at a time when his immediate constituents in Kosofe and indeed the entire Lagos needed his service most, declared that there was no doubt that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly his immediate constituents in Kosofe.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who also sympathized with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the leaders and members of the State House of Assembly, however, enjoined the late lawmaker’s constituents to see his death as the will of Allah, noting that no one would have ever imagined that the state would lose another very important personality to the Coronavirus, few days after the demise of Senator Bayo Osinowo.

The Governor added that Buraimoh’s death, though painful, should be a reminder to all that the battle against the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic is far from being won.

“The death of Hon. Tunde Buraimoh is painful. He died at a time the state had stepped up her fight in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. We must not allow the death of Hon. Buraimoh to deter us from forging ahead in our quest to finding a lasting solution to the dreaded disease.

“I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman; a loyal party man and committed democrat, with a deep understanding of the state’s social and political landscape. He died at a time when members of his constituency and indeed the entire Lagos needs his service most.

“There is no doubt that Hon. Buraimoh would be missed by the entire political class, particularly his immediate constituents in Kosofe, which he served passionately as a local government chairman and also represented in the Lagos State House of Assembly,” Governor Sanwo-Olu said.

He, therefore, prayed God to grants the soul of the deceased lawmaker eternal rest, in Aljannah Firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.