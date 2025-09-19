Lagos lawmaker gives account of stewardship to constituents

…drums support for Tinubu

Member representing Agege Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon (Dr.) Wale Ahmed, on Friday, gave account of his stewardship to his constituents.

He emphasised the importance of providing a comprehensive account of stewardship as it builds trust with the people.

The lawmaker also cautioned opposition politicians to desist from distracting President Bola Tinubu, advising them to set aside their differences and allow the president to go for another term while expecting a thorough account of stewardship from everyone’s tenure.

He argued that with his achievements in the last two years, Tinubu has earned the trust and support of the electorate to keep him in office for another term.

Ahmed, at the Federal Constituency stakeholders’ meeting held at the multi-purpose hall, Agege Local Government, also assured members of his constituency of quality, impactful, and responsive representation aimed at creating opportunities and empowering the constituents.

While highlighting some of his legislative activities and economic interventions, he announced the launch of an initiative tailored to equip over 300 residents with vocational and entrepreneurial skills, emphasising the need for a clear account of stewardship in these initiatives.

Some of these legislative activities and interventions, according to him, include but not limited to, “Lagos Megacity Development Authority Bill, 2023, Labour Act (amendment) Bill, 2023, Employee Remuneration Protection Bill, 2023, Standards Organisation of Nigeria Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2023, Counterfeit Medical Products, Fake Drugs and Wholesome Processed Foods (Prohibition and Control) Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2023 Consolidated Bills, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission Act, (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2023, Broadcasting Practitioners Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023, National Primary Health Care Development Agency Act (Repeal and Enactment) Bill, 2023, Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, Central Bank of Nigeria Bill, 2024, Nigeria Police Trust Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Harmonized Retirement Age for Health Workers in Nigeria Bill, 2024, Need to review the budgetary allocation of the national orientation agency for improved citizen orientations and the call on Federal Government to give commitment to funding medical research institutions to enable combating of future unforeseen medical challenges.”

On his constituency interventions, he said, “encouraging and supporting political involvement and participation among residents, donation of food palliatives to reschedule since of the he community in Agege Federal Constituency. More than 250 units of solar Street light was installed across Agege constituency under the “Operation East Light”, Aware of scholarship to students with admission letter to tertiary institutions in Agege Federal Constituency, donation of flour to bakers’ Association in Agege and other foods stuff to the community through market men and women association, empowering artisans and market men and women with grinding machine hair drier and cash gift, empowering 150 youths through 4weeks vocational and skill acquisition training with startup capital, 3days free medical outreach in commemoration of Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa’s birthday and more.”

The host council chairman, Vinod Obasa, commended the federal lawmaker for his intervention and support for all the party candidates during the last local council elections. His thorough account of stewardship has inspired confidence in his leadership.

“He has been very supportive. During the local government elections, he was very supportive. He gave all the candidates financial and moral support. This is the first time we have a representative in Agege who speaks on how he has touched the lives of the constituents and for Nigerians as a whole.

“The job of the legislator is not limited to this; he has also sponsored life-changing bills in the House. With all he has done, no one can say he has not done creditably well. We commend him for this.

“For us in Agege, we are performing as well. Let us improve on our sanitation and also prioritise the payment of LAWMA charges and security. These are very important. There is no beauty in poor environment. We are blessed in Agege, we are not far from the Airport and the train station. Let us continue to keep our district clean.”

Orile Agege LCDA chairman, Hon. Abiodun Idowu, pleaded with the religious and traditional leaders to continue to support the leadership of the party in the district.

He said, “We are blessed with quality politicians, one of whom we are hoping will bring the speakership position to us from Abuja. Our representative at the House of Representatives, Wale Ahmed, has performed optimally, such that none of our past members of the House of Representatives who served for eight years have surpassed his achievements in just two years.”

In the last two years, he has sponsored several bills and empowered the constituents, including the traditional rulers, market men and women, students, and people living with disabilities. His consistent account of stewardship reflects his love and support for the community, demonstrating a loving mind ready to give back to society.”