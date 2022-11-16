Lagos lawmaker buried in Ikoyi amid tears

The lawmaker representing Mushin Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Sobur Olawale has been buried according to Islamic rites.

The deceased lawmaker slumped and died at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign in Jos, Plateau State on Tuesday.

Upon its arrival at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Ikeja, the remains of the deceased lawmaker were received by members and staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly led by the Speaker Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa on Wednesday accompanied by the Lagos State Legislators Wives Association (LASLEWA), friends, family and associates of the deceased for interment at the Ikoyi Vault and Gardens in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The body was later moved to the Ebony Vaults where Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, joined the crowd of mourners.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had on Tuesday announced the demise of the lawmaker, who, until his death chaired the House Committee on Local Government and Community Relations.

“This death really hit us below the belt. We will all miss him more than words can express. We urge you to join us in prayers for his family at this time,” a statement signed by Hon. Setonji David, Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, said.

