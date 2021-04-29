Lagos judiciary workers resume after JUSUN strike

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria in Lagos State has begun the partial opening of courts – three times a week.

The Lagos Chapter of JUSUN directed members to report to work every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Judiciary staff nationwide on April 6 embarked on an indefinite strike demanding that state governments grant financial freedom to the judiciary.

In a memo on April 22, the Lagos State chapter of JUSUN Chairman, Mr Kehinde Shobowale, directed a partial reopening of the courts.

Shobowale said that the union took that decision because the state has so far attained 75 per cent financial autonomy.

“It is our desire only to relax strike rules to allow clearance of backlogs, reading of judgement and decongestion of prison occasion by the COVID pandemic and EndSARS protest.

“Therefore, work and official duties are constraints to Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of every week, while Monday and Tuesday of every week remain our strike days that all staff must stay off duty to observed the national strike,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Lagos State Judiciary in a notice on April 28, directed judiciary staff to resume on April 29.

“In view of the communique issued by JUSUN, Lagos State Branch on April 27, I have the directive to inform all members of staff to resume at their various duty post on Thursday, April, 29.

“It should be noted that officers are expected to be in office only on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays of every week until further directive from JUSUN,” Jamal said.

When visited, the main gate of the Ikeja High Court is still locked but the pedestrian gate is open to members of the public.

The courtroom registry is open and individuals were observed filing and getting documents including affidavits stamped.

No prison vans nor prison warders were seen in the court premises.

The holding cell of the courthouse was empty because inmates were not brought in from the correctional centres for trial.

The Roseline Omotoso Courthouse which houses the Special Offences and Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences courtroom were also open.

There was also no activity in all the courtrooms.

