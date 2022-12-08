Lagos Judiciary begins e-swearing for e-filing of processes

By Segun Kasali - Lagos
Justice Kazeem Alogba

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba has directed the commencement of e-swearing for e-filing of processes.

This was made known in a notice signed by the chief registrar of the court, Mr Tajudeen Elias and made known to newsmen on Thursday.

The notice also highlighted the mandatory requirements needed by deponents, legal counsel, litigants and citizens that would be participating in the e-swearing.

According to the notice, It was highly required that all participants connected to the video conferencing session (Zoom/Skype) using a laptop or tablet but if none of these are available, but phone is the available option, the following requirements must still be met, though the session quality might be decreased.

Notice reads: “ALL deposition documents MUST be sent to specified locations via email or as advised by the Commissioner for Oaths referencing the suit number prior to the Zoom/Skype appointment.

“All participants must get a quiet place with a solid background, no noise and distractions.

“A good and stable Internet connection—WiFi or mobile data is also an indispensable requirement.

“Participants must have electronic copies of the deposition documents on their laptop, tablet or mobile phone and must have reliable access to the email used to request the e-Swearing appointment.

The notice also stated that all participants might need to send and receive documents via instant file transfer/email during the Zoom/Skype session.

