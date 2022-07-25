Lagos, Japan to strengthen diplomatic/bilateral ties ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has stated that the state government will continue to strengthen diplomatic and bilateral ties with other countries to further boost the socio-economic and infrastructural development in the state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance, on Monday, while receiving the Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Kazuyoshi Matsunaga, who was on a courtesy visit to his office.

Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who received the Japanese Ambassador on behalf of Governor Sanwo-Olu, noted that the state government understands some of the challenges being faced by Japanese companies based in Lagos, and assured that his administration was ready to resolve those issues.

According to the governor, it will be good if there is a forum for the government to meet with those Japanese companies that are in Lagos and understand whatever challenges they have and how they can be solved.

Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasised that the state government had a lot to learn from Japan particularly in solving the energy challenge facing the country, saying he was aware that Japan had over a million megawatts of power.

He also sought collaboration in other various initiatives embarked upon by the state and made reference to a previous discussion between the Lagos State government and some Japanese companies on the Odomola Water Processing in Epe seeking a revisit on the project.

Sanwo-Olu thanked the Ambassador for his donations to sports development and security, even as he reaffirmed the determination of his administration to the safety of every resident of the state, including the Japanese.

The Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Matsunaga, earlier in his remarks, stated that he was in Lagos to seek further collaboration with the state government, noting that Lagos is important to the Japanese trade and economy having established bilateral ties since 1923, while the majority of the Japanese companies in Nigeria, according to him, are based in Lagos.

He disclosed further that the Japan International Cooperation Agency was currently working on a variety of projects, including the power station and transmission from Lagos to Ogun, emphasizing on expanding the area of cooperation to energy and innovation.

Matsunaga added that the forthcoming Tokyo International Conference organized by Japan would focus on African Development where the Japanese team and the Nigerian Government would have a bilateral interactive meeting in Tunisia

He expressed appreciation to the Lagos State government for its support to Japanese companies in the state, urging it to look into the issue on the ground to enable other Japanese companies to come to Lagos.

