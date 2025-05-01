Lagos ISPON chair advocates AI at workplaces

The Lagos State branch of the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON) has called for effective collaboration with governments, industry stakeholders, and policymakers to address safety and health challenges related to artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalization in workplaces.

This call to action was made during a press conference addressed by the Chairman, Olusola Ogunleye, to commemorate the International Labour Organization (ILO) World Day for Safety and Health at Work (WDSHW).

According to IOgunleye, the integration of AI and digital tools in workplaces presents unique safety challenges that require a proactive approach.

The ISPON Lagos Chairman emphasised the need for clear regulatory frameworks, workforce capacity building, investment in technology and infrastructure, research and collaboration, and ensuring ethical implementation of AI systems.

He highlighted the benefits of AI and digitalization in improving workplace health and safety, including reduced incidents, enhanced efficiency, and lives saved.

AI-powered systems can predict hazards before they occur, while wearable devices can monitor workers’ vitals and alert supervisors to signs of fatigue or stress, it was learnt.

To achieve a balanced environment where the advantages of AI and digitalization are maximized, while potential safety and health risks are minimized, the ISPON is calling for collaboration across industries, governments, and institutions.

The Institute is willing to partner with governments, MDAs, industry players, and all stakeholders to address safety and health challenges related to AI and digitalisation in workplaces.

The ISPON’s proposals include establishing laws and policies that define how AI and digitalisation should be deployed in workplaces, providing training programs for workers, and investing in safe and reliable AI tools.

The Institute further emphasizes the importance of human oversight in AI-driven processes to prevent over-reliance on machines.

“By working together, Nigeria can create a future where health and safety are not just maintained but continually revolutionized,” the institute affirmed.

ISPON believes that the future of workplace health and safety is bright and that with collaborative efforts, the country can harness the transformative power of AI and digitalisation to create safer, smarter workplaces.