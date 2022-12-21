Lagos is now like London, Sanwo-Olu boasts

By Israel Arogbonlo
Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said Lagos under his watch is now like London.

He made the assertion during the inauguration of the Blue Line Rail in the State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE earlier reported the governor launched the completion of the infrastructure for the first phase of Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LMRT), Blue Line operations to transit between CMS-Mile-2 axis on Wednesday.

During his speech, the Lagos governor likened the transformation experienced in the transport system in the State to Transport for London (the transport network in London).

ALSO READ: Two naval officers arrested for killing Police ASP in Lagos

His words; “I was opportune to be part of the first inauguration of LAMATA (The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority) at that time (during its inception).

“We used to use LAMATA at that time as a test board to go on a lot of world bank study tours to understand and appreciate what public transportation is all about and Dr Dayo Mobereola (First CEO of LAMATA) used to make yanga (proud) because he came from TfL in London then to say to us that this is what…

“And I said to him (Dr Dayo) that Lagos someday would be like this (London) and Lagos is here and he (Dr Dayo) is here to witness it (laughs)…”

