Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, has said the state is in full compliance with local council autonomy, clarifying the erroneous inclusion of Lagos in the Federal Government’s lawsuit against Governors over local government misconduct.

Discussing this on Monday, 27th May, 2024, during the Justice Reform Summit in Lagos, emphasizing that the Attorney General should have identified non-compliant states instead of filing a blanket lawsuit.

‘’ Lagos is fully compliant with local council autonomy, and we should serve as a model for other states. Infringement on local council autonomy violates the constitution’’.

‘’A clear judicial interpretation is needed to ensure equity and fairness. A robust justice system is essential for protecting interests and enhancing the efficiency of government entities.

‘’Lagos’ judiciary remains a beacon in protecting the rule of law and setting good examples for other jurisdictions.

‘’Our commitment to judicial reform is unwavering, and we continue to challenge the status quo to raise the standard of our justice system.

‘’ I thank The Chief Justice of Nigeria for his kind words recognising Lagos as a forerunner in justice development. Our robust reforms have promoted economic growth and transparency.

‘’Together, the Bench and Bar must collaborate to strengthen our justice system. Lagos sets the pace undoubtedly, and others follow.

Speaking at the Justice Reform Summit, I took the opportunity to discuss the erroneous inclusion of Lagos in the Federal Government's lawsuit against Governors over local government misconduct. I emphasized at the summit, that the Attorney General should have identified…

