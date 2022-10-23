Lagos is 100% ready to host 2022 NAFEST ―​​ Tourism commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf,,has confirmed the state’s readiness to host the 2022 edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

The commissioner, who gave the assurance during a media facility tour of the festival venue at the National Stadium, venue in Surulere, Lagos, on Friday, said the preparation us 100 per cent completed.

Akingbile-Yufus said that the festival scheduled to hold from November 7 to 13 would be the most memorable in the history of the nation.

She assured revellers across the federation that preparations had been completed in the area of infrastructure, security, transportation and other things earmarked

for the event.

She commended Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the huge support enjoyed in ensuring the preparations were made in due course.

“As you can all see that we are 100 per cent ready to host Eko NAFEST, All hands are on deck to see that our culture of excellence match the appreciable support of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“Mr governor promised that he is going to make this year’s edition of NAFEST a story to be talked about by many, you can see that he has not only promised but he has backed his promise with lots of action.

“The governor has been able to rebrand the iconic National Stadium, it has become a new edifice everyone can be proud of,” she said.

The commissioner noted that all security agencies and agencies of government were working unanimously with the ministry in ensuring a successful outing.

She said even as the number of intending tourists for the festival keeps increasing on a daily basis, conducive accommodation would be provided for all revellers.

Akinbile-Yusuf, referring to a recent report, said Lagos was rated the 56th safest city in the world, assuring tourists of their safety.

She said the state had also designed creative programmes to feature during the 35th NAFEST, like the entertainment city and nightlife and concerts.

According to her, all stakeholders cutting across tourism, arts, culture and hospitality would be fully involved in the festival as they look forward to making bountiful sales.

She noted that the various local government aeas within the state would also be participating in the festival.

“Hosting this NAFEST is a thing of joy for me because I will get to see my brothers and sisters from across the country without travelling far and wide.





“As a state, we are excited because this is a huge opportunity for us to improve on our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and ensure the necessary data are generated for future reference,” she said.