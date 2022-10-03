Lagos indigenes in Kaduna drum support for Tinubu 

Lagos State indigenes in Kaduna State have vowed to support the candidature of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2023.

The acting chairman of the Association of Lagos State indigenes in Kaduna, Mr Sheriff Olutusin, made this known while speaking at the Isokan Omo Day and award ceremony in Kaduna on Sunday.

According to him, they have adopted Tinubu not because he’s from the state but because he has contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria.

“We have adopted Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our candidate, not only because he is one of us, but because he has contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria and he is the type of leader Nigeria needs right now, a leader with vision and sense of direction.”

On the Isokan Omo Eko, he said apart from showcasing the cultural heritage of Lagos, “We shall also be using the occasion to sensitize our members and other guests on the importance of their participation in the 2023 general elections.”

Speaking at the occasion, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Kaduna State, Uba Sani said the sacrifice made by the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the entrenchment of democracy in the country made him the most qualified contender for the office of the president.

He said while other contenders were busy pursuing one agenda and the other, Tinubu and few others were fighting for social justice, equity and fairness.





“It was for this reason that I plea with you to please and please support APC in the next coming elections.

A highlight of Lagos Day is the presentation of awards to 20 distinguished personalities who have contributed to the development of Lagos state and Kaduna where they reside. Among the recipients were, Senator Uba Sani, Bello Elrufai, Hajiya Ramatallahi Abdulsalam, Seriat Ajagun, Sheikh Ibrahim Shittabey and Rachael Olatunbosun.