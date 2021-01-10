Lagos indigenes condemn cancellation of LASU VC selection

Some prominent indigenes of Lagos State at the weekend deplored the cancellation of the selection of a new vice-chancellor (VC) for the Lagos State University (LASU) by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The indigenes in a statement signed by Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, a socio-political activist and critic, express concern that the due process carried out by eminent and erudite scholars in the process of the selection is being jettisoned.

“We received the news of the cancellation of the selection of the new Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU) by Governor Babajide SanwoOlu with utmost shock and bewilderment. There was no genuine reason for the cancellation of the selection considering the due process carried out by eminent and erudite scholars.

“Besides, in less than a week the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor of the university will be coming to an end and a new one is supposed to have been announced,” they said.

The indigenes said they are unhappy with the governor’s decision, adding that, “We prominent indigenes of Lagos State and stakeholders are not happy with this cancellation. We urge the governor to have a rethink and complete the due process by announcing one of the three names shortlisted for him in the interest of fair play and justice.”

According to them, gone were the dark ages “when our dear state is governed by one man.” They expressed the belief that the seven members of the Joint Governing Council and Senate Selection Committee were credible individuals worthy of their positions in the university.

The group argued that the Senate Selection Committee had completed its assignment creditably and what was expected of the governor was to pick from the names recommended to him.

“Going through another selection process will lead to more rancour and suggest an opportunity to handpick a favoured candidate by the governor,” the group said, warning against any attempt to impose an unpopular candidate on LASU as a vice-chancellor, as this will be at variance with the original ideals of the founding fathers.

“Where there is no justice and fair play, there will be no peace. All Lagosians and lovers of peace appeal to Governor SanwoOlu to conclude the selection process as recommended by the Senate selection Committee,” they stated.

