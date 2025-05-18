Lagos: Igbooye monarch, chiefs inducted into Epe council of Obas

The Orijeru of Igbooye Kingdom, Oba AbdulRasaq Akanni Musa, has been formally invested and admitted into the Epe Council of Obas and Chiefs in an investiture ceremony that took place during the recent council’s general meeting held at the Epe Local Government Secretariat.

The Investiture took place exactly a year after the kingdom formally presented Prince AbdulRasaq Akanni Musa to the esteemed Council of Obas and Chiefs for their endorsement, as part of the initial process leading to the eventual installation and presentation of staff of office by the State Government.

The meeting of the Epe Council of Obas and Chiefs was presided over by the Chairman, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, the Oloja of Epe, and chiefs that were newly appointed into the council include Chief AbdulBariu Olugbenga Quadri as Olisa; Chief Moruff Oluwadare Salami as Egbo; Chief Rufus Adedipe as Aare; Chief Yinka Oguntimehin as Balogun, and Chief Rasaq Sanni as Otun.

Others are Chief Oluranti Adebanjo as Eleku; Chief Adegbenro Otunnowo as Oluti; Chief (Mrs.) Silifatu Amadasun as Iyalode; and Mrs Olusola Odusanya-Omotoso as Erelu.

In his remarks, Oba Animashaun warmly welcomed Oba AbdulRasaq Akanni Musa into the fold of traditional rulers within the division and offered words of encouragement and fervent prayers, wishing him a successful and impactful reign as the Orijeru of Igbooye Kingdom.

Following the investiture, Oba AbdulRasaq Musa hosted a brief but symbolic reception at the Orijeru Palace, where he met with key stakeholders of Igbooye Kingdom, including the Igbooye Council of Baales.

During the gathering, the Orijeru made a major announcement regarding the appointment of traditional chiefs who will serve as pillars of traditional governance and cultural stewardship within the kingdom, emphasising that the selection of the chiefs reflects the cultural traditions and official declaration governing Igbooye Kingdom.

He reiterated that every ruling house and quarters of the kingdom have been duly represented to ensure fairness, equity, and inclusiveness in the traditional governance structure, adding that there are positions for honorary chieftaincy titles to be conferred on distinguished and reputable indigenes and non-indigenes of Igbooye.

He, however, added that all prospective honorees will undergo a rigorous screening process to ensure they possess outstanding moral character and are capable of upholding the honour and dignity of the kingdom.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE