Buhari in Lagos, inaugurates Lagos-Ibadan railway, NIMASA’s Deep Blue project

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed that the flag-off of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project will create employment through new businesses and wealth creation. This is even as he added that the project will make Nigerian ports the first choice for import and export businesses for landlocked countries.

Speaking on Thursday during the commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan rail project in Lagos, President Buhari expressed delight that the project is finally opened to commercial activities.

According to Mr President, “I am pleased to address you again today and preside over the flag-off ceremony for Commercial Operations of Lagos – Ibadan railway project at the Mobolaji Johnson Railway Station, Ebute Metta, Lagos.

“This signals yet another milestone in the drive of this Administration to revitalize the railway system, establish it as a choice mode of transportation for both passengers and freight and position it as a transportation backbone that can transform industrial and economic activity in the country.

“This vital line establishes an end-to-end logistic supply chain in railway transport within its short corridor, Lagos – Ibadan, as goods to the hinterland would now be transported by rail directly from the Apapa port Quayside straight to the Inland Container Depot located in Ibadan from where it can be distributed to other parts of the country.

“In clear recognition of the challenges posed to our economic growth by the absence of strong and effective infrastructure, we have in the rail sector, further to other ongoing railway infrastructure projects, embarked on the completion of the outstanding segment of the Lagos – Kano railway, which is Ibadan – Kano

“The Lagos – Kano railway project when completed will link the Kano – Maradi line at Kano and a rail link from the Nigeria southern ports of Lagos to Maradi in the Niger Republic will be achieved.

“The connection through rail would position Nigerian ports as the choice for import and export business of the people of landlocked Niger Republic.

“This would be beneficial to the economy through employment from new business opportunities and wealth creation.

“The Federal Ministry of Transportation and Ministry of Finance have been directed to vigorously act on engagement and reaching financial agreements with appropriate co-financiers to partner with the Federal Government for the development of the Ibadan – Kano railway and the connection to the Tin Can Island port as well as the West-East Coastal rail line from Lagos to Calabar linking Onitsha, Benin, Warri, Yenagoa, Port Harcourt, Aba and Uyo.

“This is already yielding the desired result as construction activities on the railway segment, Kaduna – Kano has commenced with back-end engineering activities.

“Distinguished guests, from the beginning of this administration, railway infrastructure development has been given the priority it deserves and various milestones have been reached, right from when the Abuja – Kaduna railway was flagged-off for commercial operation in 2016 to this Lagos – Ibadan railway project being commissioned today for full commercial operation.

“I will at this juncture, commend the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, for his drive and tenacity to achieve the milestone, recorded today.

“He has a wonderful team in the Ministry that is helping in achieving this feat. Well done to you all. I now have the honour to perform the flag off for the Lagos – Ibadan railway project on this day, June 10, 2021”

In his own presentation, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu explained that the Lagos-Ibadan rail project will open up the corridor between Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States.

In his words, “Your excellency, Mr President, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari. GCFR Commander in Chief of the Armed forces; RT. Honourable Speaker of the House of Representative, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; my brother governors, the governor of Ekiti State, Oyo, Ogun and the deputy governor of Ondo states. You are welcome.

“Our royal fathers, the Oba of Lagos, and the Alake of Egbaland distinguish senators, members of the National Assembly that are here present, elder statesman, Professor Wole Soyinka, members of the national executive council, captains of industry, distinguished guest and gentlemen of the press, ladies and gentlemen:

“First, let me welcome his excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, on his first visit to Lagos State since we assumed office in May 2019. Mr President, the time is perfect as it coincides with the anniversary of our administration. Mr President, we are delighted to host you in Lagos. We are pleased to let the world know that you have been most supportive of our government in Lagos. We have benefited greatly from your administration’s policies and programmes.

“The standard gauge railway project being commissioned here today is yet another testimony and an example of your administration investment in Lagos State. This is truly a landmark project being the first standard gauge in the history of this country. I am indeed delighted to be speaking today on behalf of my brother governors of Ogun, and Oyo state. Of course, it passes through these states.

“The Lagos-Ibadan standard rail project is a testament to the commitment of Mr President to deliver the transformational infrastructure to every part of this nation. It is also a testament to what is possible when national and sub-national government work together for the benefit of his people.

“Over the last four years, Lagos State government have been working closely with the Federal government through the federal ministry of transportation and the Nigerian Railway corporation to make critical decisions and solve the various project related issues as they have arisen. Today we can look back and with utmost satisfaction that our collective efforts had not being in vain. The social and economic benefit of this rail project cannot be over-emphasised. The corridor between Lagos, Ogun and Ibadan is arguably the most important commercial corridor in this country. Our three states have benefited greatly. Lagos continue to be home to the flagship station of this rail line where we are seated, Mobolaji Johnson station.

“Ogun State has the iconic railway wagon assembly plant in Kajola and Oyo State is home to the inland dry port that will help decongest the Apapa port. I think the three states deserves a round of applause. With the commissioning of this rail line today it will now be possible for people to work in Lagos and live outside Lagos and of course vis-a-vis. It will radically transform life, work, and leisure for a multitude of our citizens along this corridor. It will open opportunity for investment, real estate corridor, urban development, and so on. It will encourage the private sector in the communities to take advantage of this opportunity this line has thrown up.

“This rail project is also a big boost to the overall vision of the national integration which I know is close to Mr President’s heart. The narrow-gauge railway line that was built more than a century ago accomplished a lot in terms of connecting distant part of our country and opened up distant cultures and places. Now we are talking about the 21st-century vision and we have seen a transformational revolution taking places here today.

“On our part in Lagos, we are ready to key into the national rail transformation agenda. The Red Line of our Lagos Metropolitan project which we brought down recently is also utilising part of the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge corridor.

We are building the foundation that the federal government has laid for us to create opportunities for teaming Lagosians to travel effectively and efficiently across the metropolis. We are building 6 train terminals across this corridor and we are building four over-passes along this corridor. The kind of synergy between the federal government and the state government should be the normal operating model for any infrastructure development in any country, Nigeria being an example of that.

“We are now entering a new golden age of rail cargo in Nigeria under the watch of Mr President, and Lagos, Ogun and Oyo are excited to be part of this. We look forward to reaping the full benefit of this project in the months and the years ahead.”

The Minister of Transportation, Hon Rotimi Amaechi, speaking at the Inauguration commended the Chinese government through the China Exim Bank for the loan that enabled the construction of the rail project.

He said: “We hope that we will get money to be able to construct from Ibadan to Kano so that we can complete the track and make sure that business takes place.

“We have about three or four projects. This month, we will start Kano-Kaduna and then we will also start Port Harcourt to Maiduguri which also is CCECC and then Kano-Maradi.

“We got money from China Exim bank, we paid back. We did put pressure on CCECC and delivered on time. In terms of quality, what we have is of good quality,” Amaechi stated.

