Lagos-Ibadan Expressway to be completed this year —Fashola

Latest NewsTop News
By
FG stepping up plans, My convoy not involved, Federal Ministry of Works, 854 highways nationwide, Fashola rules out presidential ambition, Fashola criticises Obasanjo’s decision, FG decries attack , 75 construction firms bid, NITP 800 metres road project, HDMI will open up highway economy, power Lagos-Ibadan, 334 artisans into craftsmanship cadre, fund, FG, Budget, execution of road projects, Third mainland bridge partial closure to take two phases , FG, Sukuk, road projects, Enugu-Port Harcourt highway, augmentation, FEC,Housing deficit, road rehabilitation work, FG, Ilorin-egbe-omuaran road, Naira Marley, Fashola
Babatunde Fashola

MINISTER of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to deliver infrastructural projects to Nigerians, saying the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project will be delivered before December 25. 

Fashola stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, where he commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians. 

When asked when the project will be completed, the minister said the Federal Government plans to deliver the project before Christmas. 

“People used to do a one-week trip for a whole day, so that is progress. We plan to finish this year,” the minister said. 

Fashola, however, said the government is waiting for the Oyo State government to play its role to aid the speedy completion of the project. 

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It is less than two hours now to go to Ibadan, you can do Ibadan and come back twice a day now and we haven’t finished. We don’t want to finish and the road is open again. 

“If you see, the lane marking is already going on, the road furniture is simultaneously being installed,” he stated. 

The minister also unveiled the plan to open the Second Niger bridge before Christmas, despite the challenges facing the project. 

The minister said he had directed the contractor to see that the project is delivered before the deadline, adding that the main bridge deck had been completed. 


“We are planning, also before Christmas, to open that to the public for use because that is when there is a large movement,” he said.

You might also like
Latest News

Awomama killings: Mother of two brothers dies of shock

Latest News

Police repel gunmen attack on station in Ondo, as hoodlums kill one officer

Latest News

Oyo 2023: Accord, ZLP, PRP gov candidates missing as INEC displays particulars

Latest News

Muslim-Muslim ticket: Tinubu’s memory may not be what it used to be —Atiku

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More