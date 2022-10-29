Lagos-Ibadan expressway kidnapping: Police commence investigation

Police have commenced an investigation into the reported kidnapping of an unspecified number of motorists and commuters at the Ibadan axis of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway this weekend.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso said investigation has commenced on the incident.

According to him, “Investigation has commenced. Updates would be provided accordingly, please.”

Our correspondent gathered that suspected gunmen waylaid motorists and commuters who were travelling along the expressway and abducted them to an unknown destination.

The travellers were forced to make a detour as gunmen took over the road, forcing the people to abandon their vehicles while scampering for safety.

An eyewitness account disclosed that the incident was not an armed robbery incident but a pure case of kidnapping.

According to the source, empty vehicles were noticed at the Dominion University area of the expressway with no passengers inside.

“If it was a case of armed robbery, we would have seen the victims but this was not the case at the weekend.

“This made us to assume that it was a kidnap incident.”

