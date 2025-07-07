Lagos housing crisis: Over 70% of residents remain renters — Report

Over 70 per cent of Lagos residents remain renters, with many spending between 40 per cent and 60 per cent of their income on rent, according to the State of Lagos Housing Market Report on deepen crisis.

According to the report, the rent burden is highest in areas like Lekki, Ikoyi, and Victoria Island, where luxury apartment prices continue to rise despite broader economic challenges.

The report on the Lagos housing crisis noted that while luxury real estate and short-let apartments are booming, driven by diaspora investment and developers targeting high-net-worth clients, the low-income housing segment remains underfunded and underserved.

The report was launched by the Roland Igbinoba Real Foundation for Housing and Urban Development (RIRFHUD), painting a mixed picture of progress and persistent inequality in the city’s real estate sector.

The third edition of the landmark report, unveiled at an event in Victoria Island, highlights widening disparities between high-end developments and the struggle for affordable housing in urban and peri-urban areas.

The report is based on field surveys, property analytics, and satellite data, making it one of the most comprehensive independent studies of the Lagos real estate landscape to date.

It builds on earlier editions from 2009 and 2016 and is expected to shape future investment and policy direction in the sector.

The new report revealed a 15 per cent increase in the Lagos housing deficit from approximately 2.95 million units in 2016 to 3.4 million in 2025.

The report noted a growing mismatch between private sector supply and actual urban demand.

Among key findings in the report are that Ikorodu, Badagry, and Alimosho were identified as areas with the highest housing demand but minimal new supply; real estate prices rose by 12 per cent year-on-year, despite rising construction costs and economic volatility and short-let rentals and serviced apartments saw a 15–18 per cent increase in yields in highbrow areas, but vacancy rates are rising in mainland zones due to affordability concerns.

Also, infrastructure gaps—particularly in drainage, road access, and electricity—continue to dampen the viability of many residential zones.

As one respondent put it: “The market is saturated with high-end apartments, but the middle-class can’t keep up.”

Another major theme emerging from the interviews was the continued difficulty in navigating Lagos’ regulatory and administrative landscape.

According to the report, developers reported that land titling and documentation processes have remained inefficient and costly, adding as much as 15 to 20 per cent to overall housing costs.

“These administrative bottlenecks, combined with delays in securing development permits, are discouraging new investment and slowing the pace of residential construction,” the report read.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE