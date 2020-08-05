All is set by the Lagos State government to hold finals of this year’s edition of the annual Governor’s quiz competition among students in both public and private schools in the state from primary to secondary levels.

But unlike the previous editions where participating students and officials, as well as the audience, converged at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium within Alausa Secretariat in Ikeja, this year’s finals which will still be in three categories, namely: primary school, junior secondary and senior secondary schools, will take place virtually.

The head of the public affairs unit of the state’s Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi, made this disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, in the statement, said the quiz competition which is initiated and is organised by the ministry is aimed at testing the knowledge of students in the various subjects and also arouse healthy competition among them.

She said holding this year’s edition on a virtual platform is a fallout of the new normal that COVID-19 has brought into all facets of life including education, and more so that the students are still at home due to the pandemic.

She said the preliminaries where finalists from across the six educational districts in the state had already been concluded.

She said Lagos students had been engaging in academic activities online and virtually and their participation in this virtual competition would not pose any challenge for them.

Mrs Adefisayo, however, urged parents and guardians of other students to allow their children and wards to watch the competition as they have lots of benefits to gain from doing so.

The winners of the competitions and their schools across the board would be rewarded by the ministry for their efforts according to their performance.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos holds 2020 governor’s quiz