Lagos govt winning the war against crime ― Dr Hamzat

The Lagos State Government has insisted that it is winning the war against crimes state, while also acknowledging the fears of residents.

The state deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat stated this during the annual Lecture and Award ceremony of the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN )

He also advised Nigerians not to allow unscrupulous elements to hijack the forthcoming 2023 General Elections

.The deputy governor, who was represented at the occasion by the Director , Ministry of Information, Kayode Oyekanmi however acknowledged that crime would always make a comeback but noted that the Lagos State Government will continue to decisively tackle crimes in the state

The Lagos deputy governor said, ” Statistics as of March 2022, revealed that public concern about crime stood at 66.04 per cent, adding the government had been addressing them.”

He added that ” As Nigeria prepares for political activities to kick start campaigns for various electoral offices in the 2023 General Elections that are being contested by multiple political parties, there is a tendency for pockets of violence and intolerance to erupt ”

“However, as stakeholders in the political growth and economic prosperity of Nigeria, we have to collectively ensure that the process is not hijacked by unscrupulous elements ”

“The general concern revolves around mugging, carjacking, one-chance and more recently abductions or kidnapping for ransom. I am happy to note that our security architecture is structured to provide adequate and dynamic responses to all security threats, particularly in Lagos.”

The Lagoa deputy governor also stated that ” It also provides for citizens, individuals or corporate, to support security agencies with relevant and timely information to curb illegal or criminal activities from disrupting public serenity that could mar socioeconomic activities for the benefit of the general populace.”

Dr Hamzat, while commending CRAN for the theme of the day, Insecurity: Tackling The Dark Cloud Over Nigeria’s Prosperity Ahead Of The 2023 General Elections, said progress and growth could only be guaranteed in a society governed by the rule of law, a society where the fundamental rights of individuals to hold an opinion and associate with people of shared values are not frowned upon.”

