The Lagos State Government has warned Lagosians and stakeholders to be cautious of fake developmental approvals and planning permits not issued by the authorized government office.

This warning was issued on Tuesday, May 15, 2024, by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, during the unveiling of LASPPPA’s Sensitization Tools and the Face of LASPPPA at the Authority’s Headquarters in Ikeja.

The Lagos State Government, through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), cautioned stakeholders in the construction industry and Lagos residents about the dangers of counterfeit building approvals and planning permits not issued by the authorized government office.

Dr. Olumide, who unveiled the Sensitization Tools aimed at promoting sustainable development and increasing public awareness about physical planning issues in Lagos, emphasized the importance of verifying building permit documents directly from LASPPPA to avoid falling victim to fraudsters.

He highlighted the critical role of Town Planners in creating sustainable and resilient communities through informed decisions about land use, infrastructure, transportation, and environmental conservation. Publicity and public sensitization are crucial for making the significance of these roles understood by the populace.

The initiative seeks to protect residents and maintain the integrity of the city’s development processes amid growing concerns about unauthorized construction and improper land use.

Through public consultations and campaigns, LASPPPA aims to educate the public on contemporary planning paradigms, such as smart growth, environmental conservation, and social equity in physical planning.

“By building understanding and support for these concepts, sensitization tools can facilitate the adoption of forward-looking and inclusive planning strategies that benefit both present and future generations,” Dr. Olumide added.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, also spoke at the unveiling, stressing the need for Lagosians to ensure that buildings comply with existing laws for the benefit of all residents.

He urged the leadership of LASPPPA to engage more with the public through traditional media (newspapers, flyers, electronic media) and new media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc.).

He emphasized that the Authority must exhaust all communication channels to ensure Lagosians understand and adhere to physical planning policies and programs, especially during the amnesty period and beyond.

According to him, the sensitization tools unveiled by LASPPPA are essential in ensuring that physical planning processes reflect the diverse needs, perspectives, and values of communities, towns, and cities.

“Through engagement with stakeholders, improved awareness campaigns, and public participation, Town Planners can create a more inclusive, sustainable, and resilient environment that enhances the quality of life for all,” Omotoso said.

Earlier, the General Manager of LASPPPA, Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike, disclosed that the Sensitization Tools include LASPPPA Nuggets, Frequently Asked Questions, Brand Ambassador, Sensitization Car Stickers, and Animation.

These initiatives, which carry concise informative messages about physical planning in different languages, aim to increase public awareness about LASPPPA and its mandate.

Referring to the 90-day Amnesty window approved by Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for owners of existing buildings across the State, Osinaike urged stakeholders in the built environment to take advantage of this opportunity to regularize their building approvals with LASPPPA.

He mentioned that the Authority would embark on intensive awareness activities, including motorized campaigns, to enlighten Lagosians about the Amnesty Programme.

“I urge all residents, property owners, developers, and stakeholders in the built environment to align with Mr. Governor’s vision by obtaining Planning Permits for their projects. Let us educate and inspire our fellow citizens to make Planning Permits a priority for their building projects,” Osinaike stated.

The event was attended by top government officials and relevant stakeholders, including the General Manager of Lagos State Resident Registration Agency (LASRRA), Mrs. Bilkiss Adebiyi-Abiola; General Manager of Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Tpl. Esv Saheed Oladimeji Animashaun; DG of LASRAB, Mrs. Toyin Ogunlana; and General Manager of New Towns Development Authority (NTDA), Tpl. John Aboyeji, among others.