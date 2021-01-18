Lagos govt urges traditional rulers, LG bosses, CDC/CDAs to commence public awareness on COVID-19

As part of efforts to stem the tide of COVID-19, Lagos State government has called on Council of Obas and Chiefs, Chairmen of LGs/LCDAs across the state, members and executives of Lagos State Development Advisory Council to resume sensitisation on health precautions as the state combats the second wave of the virus.

Chairmen of the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas have also been asked to commence decontamination of their various domains.

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, made this call while speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting, reiterating that these measures had become expedient owing to the resurgence of the pandemic and the spike in the current rate of infection.

The commissioner further reiterated the need to ensure that members of their various communities adhere strictly to the health guidelines issued by the state government to curb the spread of the virus.

According to him, the guidelines include wearing of facemasks, physical distancing, regular hand-washing and the use of alcohol-based sanitisers.

Ahmed, while commending stakeholders for their support at the wake of the pandemic in 2020, assured that with the support of the citizens, the state government would emerge out of the health challenge stronger with better health structures.