Lagos govt urges FG to help prevent erosion, protect coastline

The Lagos State Government has appealed to the Federal Government to assist the state in mitigating the effects of erosion and protect Lagos coastline.

The Commissioner for Waterfront, Mr Kabiru Abdullahi, made the appeal, on Wednesday, at the year 2020 Ministerial Press Briefing, to commemorate Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s first year in office.

”The erosion of Lagos coastline is a direct impact of the construction of the Eastern and Western Moles by the Federal Government as far back as 1912 to provide safe access for vessels coming into the state harbour.

”This has put a heavy financial burden on the state with regards to the protection of its coastline,” Abdullahi said.

He urged the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to create channels for boat navigation on the waterways and stop enabling illegal dredging activities.

According to him, the agency needs to support Lagos in preventing the degradation of its shoreline, road infrastructure and halting environmental pollution.

”NIWA should refocus its attention on its primary mandate, which is to create channels for boat navigation on the waterways, instead of acting as land speculators, among others,” he said.

Abdullahi added that 34 dredgers operating illegally were arrested and prosecuted by the State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences during the period under review.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story