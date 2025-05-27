Lagos govt unveils energy roadmap, targets universal access, local manufacturing

The Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has unveiled bold future plans aimed at achieving universal energy access, improving electricity reliability, and stimulating local manufacturing of power infrastructure components.

These strategic goals were disclosed during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing addressed by Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Biodun Ogunleye, during the ministerial press briefing to commemorate six years in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Ogunleye mentioned that key among the ministry’s forward-looking initiatives is the full implementation of the Lagos Electricity Market structure under the Lagos State Electricity Law, 2024 which will involve licensing independent electricity distribution companies, supporting embedded generation, and operationalizing the Lagos Independent System Operator (LISO) to stabilize the power ecosystem.

“We are taking deliberate steps to transition Lagos into a 24-hour economy through reliable and sustainable energy solutions,” Ogunleye stated.

He mentioned that the ministry is also working to complete and energize eight interconnected mini-grids in underserved communities, with plans to scale up such interventions across rural and riverine areas.

“The Lagos Integrated Resource Plan, currently under development, will guide long-term energy planning and infrastructure investment.”

Speaking further, Ogunleye disclosed that plans are also being concluded to partner with local and international investors for the local manufacturing of power assets such as transformers, meters, cables, and switchgear.

This, according to Ogunleye, will not only strengthen the energy value chain but also create jobs and boost industrial capacity while also reducing import dependency on the part of the State Government.

“Lagos is further set to activate the Lagos State Electrification Agency (LSEA) and deepen its collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency under the DARES programme, ensuring no community is left behind in the energy transition.

“When all these plans materialises, Lagos would have successfully positioned itself as a model for sub-national energy transformation in Africa, leveraging policy, technology, and partnerships to power prosperity,” said the commissioner.