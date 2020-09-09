Lagos govt to reward 20 outstanding teachers with car gifts

The Lagos State government has promised to reward 20 secondary school teachers in the state’s Teaching Service Commission(TESCOM) who are exemplary in their service delivery with a brand new car each.

The governor of the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-olu, gave the promise at a virtual training programme organised by the state’s Teaching Service Commission(TESCOM) for the government-owned secondary school teachers, on Tuesday.

Mr Sanwo-Olu was a guest of honour at the programme, tagged: “Eko educators webinar performance series 3.3” while the CEO of Gemstone Group, Mr Fela Durotoye was a guest speaker.

He disclosed that the 20 beneficiaries of the proposed car gifts would come from across the six education districts in the state and that the gesture is to reward hard work and excellent performance so as to spur them for better performance and encourage healthy competition among government school teachers.

The governor, in a statement made available to newsmen by the Assistant Director of Public Affairs, TESCOM, Mr Kayode Sutton, said that teachers are known to be change agents as they produce generations of future leaders.

While advising participants and their other colleagues to embrace technology in order to improve the quality of their teaching, he said technology had become a strong tool that nobody could do away within everyday life.

He noted that, with technology, one can think locally but act globally.

Also speaking, the state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, said the success of any school system is the quality of teaching and learning and its positive multiplier effects on students and graduates produced.

She commended the teachers for what she called their great roles in society and also TESCOM for the virtual training series.

She said as the COVID-19 pandemic is phasing out, teachers are expected to brace up for work ahead of them when back to schools.

Earlier, the Chairman of TESCOM, Mrs Elizabeth Olabisi Ariyo, in her welcome address, said the webinar series was aimed at sharpening the knowledge and skills of teachers for improved service delivery on students and the society.

She, however, revealed that government had already approved the teachers’ exit replacement programme for more than 1,000 new appointees, the retrospective course for over 700 teachers which had been pending since 2013, as well as the digital training for all post-primary schools teachers and so forth.

She said the webinar series would certainly help participants back as they are warming up for resumption.

