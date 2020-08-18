Lagos govt to revive abandoned farm projects in Badagry

LAGOS State Government has made known its resolve to revive several obsolete agric business in the Badagry axis of the state.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known during a recent visit to the area, noting that the planned action is part of efforts to exploit the agricultural potential abound in the state.

According to him, one of the key projects marked for resuscitation is the Avia-Igborosun Organic Farm which fishing, poultry, piggery and agroforestry specialisations would be harnessed for commercial development.

The 279-hectare farm was acquired by the state government in 2012 for some commercial agricultural projects but has been abandoned over the years for reasons undisclosed.

Sanwo-Olu, observed that his visit became important to enable him personally assess the abandoned assets.

He said, “I have been fully briefed about this project but I considered it necessary to personally embark on this journey to Badagry in order to take an assessment and see what exactly we need to do in terms of intervention.

“After taking a tour of the project site, what I observed is that the entire project looks more like a job that has not been completed. Therefore, we need to improve on the interventions to the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture.

“With very minimal resources, we have seen what the ministry has done to keep the project afloat. The government will raise the resources and turn around this project to the level it should be.

“We will need to deploy more resources to revive and scale up all the machinery and systems already put in place. We will complete the project and open it for commercial production.”

The governor noted that revival of the organic farm would boost food security in the state, creating additional employment opportunities for Lagosians.

He added that the state government will partner with private investors to achieve the goals of agricultural transformation and job creation in the state.

The planned resuscitation is also part of the government’s efforts to achieve import substitution and improve Badagry’s agriculture and tourism potentials, he also said.

“Lagos is a big state in terms of population, but we also can intervene in our food production value chain.

“What we are also trying to do with the revival of the project is that we want to produce various agricultural products we can consume internally in order to reduce our dependence on external food sources.

“The Food Production Park, which we are creating across Lagos State, will be a trigger to other value-added agricultural production our citizens can provide,” Sanwo-Olu said.

