LAGOS State government has assured residents of transparency and openness in the allocation of homes in the state-owned estates.

The declaration was made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, Mr Kamar Owodiran Olowoshago, during a media briefing on developments in the housing sector.

Olowoshago said: “Allocation of homes to Lagosians will continue to follow a transparent procedure.”

He pointed out that the unending population growth of the state has made decent homes to be inaccessible, particularly for the low and medium income earners.

He, however, affirmed that the state government’s intervention has made a significant impact by providing subsidised homes in good environment.

“With subsidised homes built by the state government in decent environments, more Lagosians can now boast of decent shelter,” he said, revealing that the ways to own the subsidised homes are through outright purchase and rent to-own scheme.

He then said that the target of the state built home are the first time home owners who are ready to start living in the houses immediately .

Olowoshago said: “Let me state categorically that we are not building for investors or property speculators and, henceforth, those who do not take possession of their allocations will forfeit it to government after a certain period.”

He said that this is to ensure that state-owned homes are not locked up while some residents lack decent accomodations.

The permanent secretary also unveiled plans to ensure that the home provision reach those who need them.

“We will open up online platforms for filling of forms. Since provision is still short of demand, open balloting will be done to assure us that qualified residents can access homes without knowing anyone in power,” he said.





He disclosed that those who can apply for the homes are residents who are over 18 years of age with evidence of registration with the State registration agency, tax payers, and first time home owners with evidence of regular income.

Olowoshago affirmed that more homes are still coming in all the five administrative divisions of the state, adding that there are ongoing construction at Ibeshe, Ita Marun Epe, Sangotedo Phase 2, Ajara and Egan.

“More initiaves are also in the process for homes in thousands for workers. These will come with convenient mortgage packages spreading over 10 years,” he said.

He further said that the maintenance of state government’s completed estates too is being firmed up to ensure transparency and accountability on the part of appointed facility managers.

“The trend now is for Facility Management Agencies, Resident Association Executives and scheme officers to be joint signatories to estate maintenance accounts,” he said.

