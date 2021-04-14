Lagos govt to residents: Expect 261 days of rainfall in 2021

If the Seasonal Climate Predictions by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) is anything to go by, Lagos State is expected to witness a rainy season of 238 to 261 days in 2021.

In addition, the maximum annual rainfall amount for the state in 2021 is predicted to be 1,747 millimetres (mm)

Briefing newsmen on the Year 2021 Seasonal Climate Predictions (SCP) on Wednesday at Alausa, Lagos, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, assured residents that adequate measures have already been put in place to contain any eventuality.

He maintained that the state government is set to ensure a flood-free and hygienic environment during the season.

Bello said the Seasonal Climate Prediction for Lagos State also indicated onset dates that ranged between March 17 in the earliest and April 6, while the season-ending is predicted to be between November 30 and December 5, 2021

According to the commissioner, Ikeja is expected to experience about 261 days of rainfall with a total amount of 1392mm and the rainfall onset date of March 17 as it already witnessed while the cessation date is expected to be December 3, 2021.

He said: “Lagos Island has had a rainfall onset date of 6th April, while its cessation date is expected to be 30th of November. It is also expected that Lagos Island would have about 238 days of rainfall and about 1627mm of rainfall this year.

“It is also expected that the increasing frequency of extreme weather events indicate that year 2021 would likely experience days with extremely high rainfall amounts which may result in flooding.”

Bello, however, warned residents along flood plains of major rivers and drainage channels such as Owode, Iwaya, Makoko, Badia, Ijora, Isaalu, Pota and Shibiri among others to always be on the alert and be ready to move to higher grounds when the need arises, adding that they would be duly notified at the appropriate time.

He reiterated that the government would continue to serve abatement notices on owners of illegal structures, violators of building regulations on drainage alignments, tenements and institutions discharging solid waste in water bodies.

He disclosed that the state is collaborating with the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) not only in the areas of Annual Seasonal climate Prediction but also in downscaling the predictions to all stakeholders.

According to the commissioner, the state government has concluded preparation to have its own network of weather stations to closely monitor the climate as well as increase the preparedness for weather-related issues.

Bello restated that the Emergency Flood Abatement Gangs (EFAG) of the ministry have been consistently de-silting and working on various linkages to the secondary and primary channels to enable them to discharge efficiently and act as retention basins.

He said in order to forestall the incidences of the collapse of telecommunication masts, occasioned by the high velocity of the wind, expected during the onset and cessation of every rainfall, Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) has been put on alert to ensure advertising and communication agencies comply with regulations on the safety of billboards and telecommunication masts.

He added that all emergency agencies, traffic management agencies and other emergency-related outfits have also been put on the alert to assist in reducing the negative impact of thunderstorm associated with rainfall across the State.

He disclosed further that government is determined to maintain the long-established synergy and partnership with Ogun-Oshun River Basin Authority which has ensured control and monitoring of the steady and systemic release of water from Oyan Dam to prevent flooding of the downstream reaches.

He emphasized that government would ramp up their enlightenment and advocacy efforts to sensitize and advise communities in coastal and low-lying wetland areas of the state, to move upland when the need arises so as to avert needless loss of lives and property.

He enjoined journalists to partner government in sensitizing Lagosians.

The commissioner however called on market men and women to ensure that they follow the rules as regards waste disposal and cleanliness in their market space as any market found flouting these laws will be shut.

Disclosing that it is natural to have flash floods, which will percolate or drain off quickly, as is also the case in different parts of the world, the commissioner added that except water remains on the roads for several hours and days that flooding can be reported.

The Special Adviser on Drainage Services and Water Resources, Mr Joe Igbokwe, an engineer, who was also part of the briefing, informed of the government’s plans to dredge about 221 collector drains, 32 primary channels measuring about 72km spread across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state to checkmate flooding.

He added that the Emergency Flood Abatement Gangs (EFAG) would also be de-silting various tertiary channels and manholes measuring about 100km across the state.

He assured that the present administration is determined to find a lasting solution to flooding by building concrete drainage covers while dredging of canals which have commenced in March will round up in October.

He called on residents to support the government to achieve a flood-free Lagos and desist from dumping refuse on drainage channels or encroaching on Right of Ways of canals, adding that it is regrettable that several of the canals have been recently cleaned up are again been littered by residents.

He said for areas that are complaining that they are yet to feel the presence of the government in terms of drainage construction and clearing, the wheels of development will eventually get to them.

