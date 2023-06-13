Lagos State government has urged residents to embrace natural gas for cleaner energy, mass job creation and boost in commerce and quantum leap in the economy.

Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Dr Omobolaji Gaji, made the call at a stakeholders’ engagement on Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Gaji was represented by Dr Olasunkami Sojinu, Director of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Office of Environmental Services of the ministry.

The meeting, which was streamed live on Facebook, was on the “EIA on the Proposed Natural Gas Distribution Pipelines Project Across Four Local Governments in Lagos State”.

The 71-kilometre gas pipeline being proposed is expected to begin at Marina and terminate at Epe.

Gaji said that Gaslink Nig. Ltd was encouraging local consumption of gas, hence its expansion through the project.

He said the pipeline laying project was a private sector initiative, explaining that the state government was involved because of EIA to be able to raise awareness for delivery of sustainable infrastructure.

Gaji said that the ministry collaborated with Gaslink in hosting the meeting to ensure that all stakeholders were carried along, to address concerns and to get support for the project.

He said, the project was in line with the state government’s vision for use of gas, adding that the EIA was necessary in line with laid down laws and procedures.

The permanent secretary said that in the long-run, the project would be beneficial to all Lagos residents thus, the need for proper EIA to remove any threats to humans and the environment.

He advised the residents to make necessary contributions toward having a resilient and sustainable gas project.





“This project is going to enhance economic activities in Lagos State. It is going to create jobs and it is going to accelerate development and boost commerce for the people of Lagos,” he said.

Residents were urged to visit their respective local governments to study the draft of the EIA and make observations.

Project Manager, Gaslink Nig. Ltd,Mrs Yetunde Tella, explained how the gas pipe would run through Lagos-Island, Eti-Osa, Ibeju-Lekki and Epe local governments.

She demonstrated how the 71km gas pipeline would take off at Marina and terminate at a proposed airport area at Epe.

Tella said that natural gas was different and safer, adding that it was lighter than air, less flammable and convenient, and not toxic.

She said that the gas was safe to pass through underground pipelines.

She added that safety measures were included in the project from design to construction and operations stages to avert danger, in line with statutory provisions.

