Lagos govt to launch waterways taxi services by Q3 2025

The Lagos State Government on Wednesday announced plans to commence operations of waterway taxi services and deploy 70 electric ferries by the third quarter of 2025 in fulfilment of its plans to modernise and expand its transportation infrastructure.

The initiative is part of the broader “Omi Eko” project aimed at transforming Lagos’ inland waterways into a sustainable, safe, and efficient transport network.

Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun, Managing Director of Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) and Damilola Emmanuel, General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) made the disclosure during a media parley held aboard the MV Adamu Orisa Barge, which departed from the Five Cowries Terminal, Falomo, Ikoyi.

Balogun revealed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the acquisition and operation of water taxis to boost convenience, safety, and intermodal connectivity in the state.

The service, set to launch between the second and third quarters of 2025, will be operated in partnership with LASWA and private sector collaborators.

“All plans are in top gear to flag off the waterways taxi operation. This is part of our effort to deepen the usage of water transportation, make it safer, and provide more convenience for passengers and businesses,” Balogun stated.

The LAGFERRY boss emphasised the agency’s ongoing efforts in fleet modernisation, infrastructure development, and human capital investment.

He noted that retrofitting of the existing ferry fleet is underway to meet modern safety and performance standards, and construction has commenced on a state-of-the-art drydock facility that will serve as a maintenance hub.

“Retrofitting our boats will enhance durability and ensure smoother, safer, and more efficient rides across Lagos’ waterways. The drydock will also reduce operational downtime and improve long-term sustainability,” he said.

In a complementary move, LASWA announced the forthcoming deployment of 70 electric ferries aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly transportation.

Representing the LASWA General Manager, Mr. Ibrahim Famuyiwa said the initiative is backed by a five-year implementation plan following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the French Development Agency (AFD).

“This is part of a broader strategy to drive sustainable urban mobility and multimodal integration across Lagos,” Famuyiwa said.

The Omi Eko project is jointly funded by international partners and the Lagos State Government. Beyond improving daily transportation for the city’s population of over 25 million, it also aims to boost tourism and stimulate economic growth through enhanced waterway infrastructure.

