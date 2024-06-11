The Lagos State Government has announced plans to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at key transportation points, including interchanges, bus stops, freight yards, and taxi parks, over the next two years.

This initiative is part of the newly released Lagos State Transport Policy, which aims to address the city’s mobility challenges and achieve its transportation goals.

Section 4.5 of the policy focuses on traffic management and emphasises the increased use of CCTV cameras across the state.

According to the policy, CCTV cameras will be installed at all transport interchanges, stations, bus stops, taxi ranks, and freight yards, as well as aboard vehicles and in the vicinity of interchanges.

The transport policy also highlights the crucial role of CCTV cameras in complementing the proposed modern Traffic Control Centre (TCC).

These cameras will enable Automatic Incident Detection (AID), significantly reducing incident response times and enhancing overall traffic management efficiency.

The data collected from CCTV footage will be instrumental in developing and implementing effective traffic management plans as needed.

Real-time data from the CCTV cameras will allow authorities to quickly adapt to changing conditions and address issues as they arise, ensuring smoother traffic flow and minimising disruptions.

The enhanced Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), supported by the strategic deployment of CCTV, aim to create a more responsive and adaptive traffic management system in Lagos.

According to the policy, this system will ultimately improve the commuter experience, reduce travel times, and enhance road safety across the state, making Lagos a model for urban transportation management.

