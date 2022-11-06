Lagos govt to impound unpainted commercial vehicles, warns operators

Lagos State government has again warned that all Intra-State commercial bus operators must ensure that their vehicles are painted in Red or Yellow with Black Stripes or be impounded, saying that this fresh warning became imperative in view of the need to comply with the laws and regulations guiding the operation of all commercial vehicle operators in the state.

General Manager of Lagos State Transport and Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, gave the warning over the weekend in Oshodi , informing that the Agency would commence an enforcement exercise on all unpainted commercial vehicles from Monday, 7th of November, 2022 across the state.

Oreagba, in a release issued by the D irector, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Authority, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, further disclosed that the warning was to ensure that commercial bus operators, especially those on Intra-State services comply with the existing law of Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018 in order to restore sanity on the roads and protect the lives and property of Lagosians.

Oreagba emphasized that all minibuses known as ‘Danfo,’ including ‘Korope’ should be painted in Yellow with Black stripes while mass transit buses with two doors were to be painted with approved Red Colour by operators.

Oreagba directed that all buses that had been authorised to ply Victoria Island and its environs with an approved colour must all be registered through the various established offices.

The LASTMA, therefore, urged all commercial bus operators in the state to comply with the warning in their own interest, adding that officers of the Authority had been directed to impound any commercial bus not painted in the approved Lagos State colour of Red or Yellow with Black stripes.

He further warned that any vehicle impounded would not be released until the needful was done in accordance with the relevant Law.

Speaking further, Oreagba said all commercial buses operating in the state must be duly registered with commercial plate numbers and hackney permits issued by the appropriate authority in Lagos.

Besides, he directed that henceforth all approved area shuttle buses in the state must restrict their operations to their ‘approved’ areas of coverage, warning that anyone caught outside their jurisdiction would be impounded and charged to court accordingly.

“All commercial buses must be duly registered with commercial plate numbers and hackney permits issued by the appropriate authority in Lagos.

“Also, all approved area shuttle buses must henceforth restrict their operations to their ‘approved’ areas of coverage as anyone caught outside their jurisdiction would be impounded and charged to court accordingly,” he stated.

The LASTMA boss, as parts of measures to ensure sanity on Lagos roads, also advised all intra-state commercial bus operators to desist from violating traffic rules like illegal parking, loading or discharging of passengers at unapproved bus stops, driving without seat belts, driving on kerbs/medians/walkways, BRT corridors, driving against traffic, illegal U-turn and obstructions, among others.