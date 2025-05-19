Lagos govt to enforce single-use plastic ban from July 1

The Lagos State Government has announced that it will commence full enforcement of the ban on Single Use Plastics (SUPs) beginning July 1, 2025.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday

“From July 1, 2025, @followlasg will commence full enforcement of the ban on Single Use Plastics (SUPs). We’ve been intentional and strategic with 18 months of dialogue, engagement and transition. Now, it’s time to act,” Wahab stated.

He explained that the government had taken deliberate steps toward the ban, including multiple meetings with stakeholders in the plastics industry.

“The State has been very strategic and intentional about the ban of Single Use Plastics (SUPs). Within the space of almost 18 months, we have had series of stakeholders’ engagements with marketers and producers of these products. We re-emphasized this stand during a courtesy visit by management of TETRA PAK West Africa Limited led by the Managing Director, Mr. Haithem Debbiche,” he added.

Wahab emphasized that the move was not about scoring political points but about taking responsibility for the environment.

“This is about environmental responsibility. And we have given an ample time to align with global best practices. What is unacceptable elsewhere cannot become standard in Lagos. We must protect our future and do what is right for the greater good,” he said.

He also referenced the state’s previous efforts in environmental regulation, saying: “Just like with the successful enforcement of the styrofoam ban, we will insist on accountability and responsibility.”

Wahab concluded with a call to action: “A cleaner, healthier Lagos is within reach if we all play our part.”

