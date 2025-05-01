Lagos govt to deploy 70 electric ferries by Q3 2025

Lagos State Government has said it is set to deploy 70 electric ferries by the third quarter of 2025 as it plans to commence operations of waterway taxi services in a major push to modernise and expand its transportation infrastructure in the state.

Managing Director of Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun, and his counterpart in the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Damilola Emmanuel, made this disclosure during a media parley held aboard the MV Adamu Arisa Barge, which departed from the Five Cowries Terminal, Falomo, Ikoyi.

According to them, the initiative is part of the broader “Omi Eko” project aimed at transforming Lagos’ inland waterways into a sustainable, safe, and efficient transport network.

LAGFERRY boss, Balogun, while speaking on the initiative, revealed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved the acquisition and operation of water taxis to boost convenience, safety, and intermodal connectivity in the state.

He said that the service, set to launch between the second and third quarters of 2025, would be operated in partnership with LASWA and private sector collaborators, adding that it was part of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration effort to deepen the usage of water transportation, make it safer, and provide more convenience for passengers and businesses.

“All plans are in top gear to flag off the waterways taxi operation. This is part of our effort to deepen the usage of water transportation, make it safer, and provide more convenience for passengers and businesses,” he said.

Speaking further, Balogun emphasised the agency’s ongoing efforts in fleet modernization, infrastructure development, and human capital investment, noting that retrofitting of the existing ferry fleet was underway to meet modern safety and performance standards.

Besides, he said construction had commenced on a state-of-the-art drydock facility that would serve as a maintenance hub to improve long-term sustainability.

“Retrofitting our boats will enhance durability and ensure smoother, safer, and more efficient rides across Lagos’ waterways. The drydock will also reduce operational downtime and improve long-term sustainability,” he said.

LASWA, in a complementary move, announced the forthcoming deployment of 70 electric ferries, saying that it was aimed at reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly transportation in the state.

LASWA boss, Emmanuel represented by Mr. Ibrahim Famuyiwa, said the initiative was backed by a five-year implementation plan, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the French Development Agency (AFD).

“This is part of a broader strategy to drive sustainable urban mobility and multimodal integration across Lagos,” he said.

The “Omi Eko” project is jointly funded by international partners and the Lagos State Government.

Beyond improving daily transportation for the city’s population of over 25 million, it also aims to boost tourism and stimulate economic growth through enhanced waterway infrastructure.

