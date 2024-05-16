The Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning against the practice of teachers and schools extending official school hours for extra lessons, which are paid for by students.

Jamiu Tolani Alli-Balogun, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, delivered this warning during the inauguration of a block of classrooms and furniture at the Amuwo-Odofin Junior High School Complex, donated to the state by Grimaldi Group and Ports & Terminal Multiservices Ltd.

Alli-Balogun emphasised that the additional hour beyond official closing time is designated for extra-curricular activities, aimed at fostering students’ holistic development.

He urged students to engage in various social activities and clubs such as the Red Cross, Red Crescent, Boys Scouts, Boys/Girls Brigade, the STEM Club, Writing and Debate Club, among others.

Expressing disapproval of the prevalent practice where the first lesson in many public schools in the state is often compromised, Alli-Balogun warned of strict consequences for teachers found neglecting their duties.

“Do your job at the right time between 8 am – 2 pm, and leave the extra hour either for reading or extracurricular activities.

“We would no longer condone using that time for fee-paying extra lessons in our schools.

“Education is free in Lagos State and nobody should be charging any fee for anything,” the commissioner said.

