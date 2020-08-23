Lagos govt tasks civil servants on dedication to duty

By Bola Badmus - Lagos
Lagos State government has enjoined civil servants in the State Public Service to step up the dedication to duty and service to the state, assuring that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration would deploy feasible strategies to achieve its campaign promises to Lagosians.

The Chief of Staff (CoS) to Lagos State Governor, Mr Tayo Ayinde, gave this charge while speaking at the sent forth ceremony organised for retired members of staff of his office.

The retirees are; Mrs Kehinde Oyedemi, Mr Samsideen Makinde and Mr Mutiu Dada.

Ayinde, while rejoicing with the officers for attaining retirement age and unmeritorious service offered the state, noted that retirement from active service was a necessary phenomenon once an officer had put in 35 years in service or attained the age of 60 years and, therefore, the dream of every officer to retire gracefully and honourably with an unblemished record.

“It is the dream of every officer to retire gracefully and honourably with an unblemished record,” he said, even as wished them well in retirement.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Chief of Staff, Mr Olawale Musa, commended the retirees for a fulfilling service year and urged them to engage in lawful vocation and hobbies that were stress-free in retirement.

The permanent secretary also enjoined them to ensure living within lawful means as they would now be on pension and not regular salary, even as he prayed to God to bless them with good health and long life.

Responding on behalf of the retirees, Mr Samsideen Makinde thanked the Chief Of Staff for the gesture, describing it as a good one to part the service with.

He also enjoined members staff to give their best while in service, noting that this also brings about fulfilment in retirement.

