Lagos govt targets energy revolution, woos investors

Lagos State Government has unveiled plans to accelerate its energy transformation through increased private-sector investment, industry-wide collaboration and clean energy innovation, as it prepares to host the 2026 Lagos Energy Summit.

The summit, scheduled for November 10, will bring together between 1,500 and 2,000 stakeholders across the energy value chain and focus on developing practical and sustainable solutions to the state’s electricity challenges under the theme, Lagos Energy Evolution.

The Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr Biodun Ogunleye, disclosed this at a press conference organised to unveil the vision, objectives and key areas of focus of the summit.

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Ogunleye said the initiative was designed to move discussions on Lagos’ persistent energy challenges beyond policy declarations to actionable solutions capable of improving electricity supply, expanding energy access and strengthening the state’s economic competitiveness.

He explained that the summit would provide a platform for regulators, electricity distribution companies, power generators, investors, energy suppliers, industry operators, academics, engineers, innovators and development partners to examine existing challenges and develop a workable framework for a more reliable and sustainable energy market.

According to him, Lagos, as Nigeria’s commercial and industrial nerve centre, must take the lead in developing innovative energy solutions that could serve as a model for other states.

He added that commissioners responsible for energy in other states were expected to participate, providing opportunities for knowledge-sharing and the exchange of experiences on electricity market development.

Speaking on the summit’s priorities, the commissioner identified energy sufficiency, affordability and accessibility, metering, clean energy development, electric mobility and the deployment of efficient and interoperable energy infrastructure as major areas of discussion.

He stressed that addressing the state’s energy needs required a comprehensive approach that went beyond electricity generation and distribution to embrace alternative and cleaner energy sources.

Ogunleye specifically identified Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), electric vehicles and other emerging clean energy technologies as important components of Lagos’ energy transition, noting that the summit would explore investment opportunities and practical applications in these areas.

On investment, the commissioner acknowledged the growing interest of private-sector operators in partnering with the state government to expand energy infrastructure, improve service delivery and address constraints in the electricity market.

He maintained that government alone could not deliver the scale of transformation required, insisting that sustainable progress would depend on strong partnerships involving investors, regulators, industry operators, research institutions and citizens.

The summit will also showcase the Lagos State Government’s Clean Energy Initiative, which is expected to provide secondary school students with an opportunity to present innovative projects and practical solutions developed within their schools and communities.

Ogunleye described the initiative as an investment in the next generation of energy innovators, emphasising the importance of involving young people in developing solutions to the state’s energy challenges.

He said the participation of students would encourage creativity, promote interest in clean energy technologies and help nurture future professionals capable of driving innovation in the sector.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ibilola Kasunmu, said the summit was conceived to bring stakeholders across the electricity value chain together to identify critical challenges and collectively develop solutions.

She urged industry operators and members of the public to register and participate actively, noting that their contributions would enrich discussions and help shape the recommendations emerging from the gathering.