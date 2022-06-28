Lagos govt strategising to make building industry more viable ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State government, on Tuesday, said it is mapping out ways to make the building industry and landed economy in the state more viable and compliant with the demands of a Smart City State and 21st Century economy.

The state governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, made the disclosure while speaking at the 5th Lafarge Africa Concrete Ideas themed: “Building up Safely: Government-Industry Collaboration,” held at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The governor represented by his deputy, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, emphasised that his administration was working assiduously and determined to sustainably address the issue of avoidable building collapse, safeguard the lives of the people and prevent economic and financial loss.

According to Sanwo-Olu, the building collapse, which results mostly from a lack of adherence to standards and quality when it comes to building and construction, is one issue that his administration wants to leave in the past as it forges ahead to a greater, smarter and more sustainable future.

He stated that his government had been more intentional and vocal in sanitizing prospective builders on the importance of seeking the input of professionals in Engineering, Building, Planning and Architecture before embarking on the building structures.

“As a proactive government, we are ever open to ideas and initiatives that are targeted at improving the living standards of Lagosians and the quality of buildings being put up in our State for habitation,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while stressing the need for government-construction industry collaboration to successfully curb the menace of building collapse and ensure that buildings were safe and fit for habitation, called on those in the business of manufacturing construction materials to ensure that they were compliant with standards and good quality.





The Country Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr Khaled El Dokani, had earlier in his opening remarks, commended the Sanwo-Olu’s administration for the infrastructural development that the state had witnessed since the inception of the administration in 2019, saying this had continued to foster economic development and stimulate prosperity in the state.

Dokani added that the administration had continued to play an active role in promoting ideas toward improving the built and construction sector in the country.

“Your continuous review of extant laws on urban and regional planning and development is an attestation to this fact.

“Being the Special Guest of Honour of this edition of concrete ideas reflects your commitment to working with the private sector to further boost the growth of the building sector. We, therefore, seek your support in transforming these ideas into concrete solutions that will be beneficial to the nation,” he said.

