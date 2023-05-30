Lagos State Government said it has intervened in no fewer than 1,600 roads in order to unlock perennial gridlock, improve connectivity and reduce travel time across the state.

Besides, the state government said it has added about 141 brand new road constructions with a total length of about 700 kilometres in the last four years

These efforts, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said have ensured the greatest good was done for the greatest number of Lagosians.

Speaking during the inauguration of some newly completed road projects in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu assured that his administration would continue to do the very best for the residents.

The governor said to curb gridlocks on major roads, his government had prioritised the rehabilitation of strategic roads and link bridges, as well the development of new roads.

Some of the newly inaugurated road projects included the 1,710 metre- Akesan – Obadore Road in Alimosho Local Government Area; MBA-Cardoso Street in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government; 545 metre-Ogudu-Alapere Link Road Bridge and 600 metre-Prince Adesoji Ajose Street, Ogudu in Kosofe Local Government Area; and 2.47km Adeniji Adele Road and Tapa Street Road in Lagos Island Local Government.

”In road construction in Lagos in the past four years, we have done intervention in over 1,600 roads, we have added about 141 brand new construction with a total length of close to 700 kilometres.

“We’re happy that we are following our masterplan, as enshrined in our THEMES agenda,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor advised residents in the state to protect public facilities and shun infrastructure abuse, to ensure that the road constructions last long.

He appealed to residents to take ownership of the project and protect it from street trading and all other forms of abuse.

He also thanked people in all the councils for voting massively to return him to office a second time promising to continue the mass infrastructure upgrade and renewal drive to make Lagos a resilient city.





“I want to implore the Community Development Associations (CDAs) to assume responsibility for all these projects/roads by ensuring that they are kept clean and also protect them by ensuring that the drains are free of refuse,” he said.

Speaking in Lagos Island, he said the train for the commissioning of infrastructural projects had arrived at the enclave as part of the Lagos Island Area North Action Plan, to regenerate Lagos Island.

”Also, in a bid to support businesses, promote economic development, preserve the unique attributes of Lagos Island, sustain its contributions to the development of the state, and ultimately improve the standard of living, we instituted an infrastructure renewal and upgrade project for Lagos Island.

”We decided to start the renewal effort with the construction and upgrading of two strategic roads, which are: Adeniji Adele Road and Tapa street.

”The choice of the reconstruction and upgrade of Adeniji Adele and Oke Popo/ Tapa Streets to kick start Phase 1 of the regeneration plan was because of their economic importance and the high level of traffic they convey.

”Next, we are coming to Idumagbo Avenue, Ojo Giwa Street, Swamp Street, and Anikantanmo Street, as well as to redevelop Pelewura Market, amongst others,” the governor said.

According to him, the projects would impact positively on the lives of residents; enhance safety and security; lead to the creation of new jobs and livelihood opportunities in Lagos Island in general.

”Also, it is expected that the regeneration projects will improve connectivity and reduce drastically the travel time of commuters.

”What is more, the well laid out and connected drainage system will significantly mitigate the perennial flooding often experienced in this area, enhance property values as well as stimulate businesses and economic development on the Island,” he said.

Sanwo-olu described Ogudu community in Kosofe Local Government Area as a strategic settlement with a fast-growing population with a need for infrastructural renewal, hence the project to address the challenges of flooding and gridlock.

He said that the delivery of a link road with the bridge and Prince Adesoji Ajose Street with an effective drainage system would address the problem of perennial flooding and provide good connectivity between Ikorodu Road, the Third Mainland Bridge (TMB) and Apapa-Oworonsoki Expressway via the Third Axial underpass.

The governor urged motorists to drive safely and obey traffic laws, to prevent avoidable road crashes that might lead to loss of lives, incapacitating injuries and destruction of properties.

Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said the government undertook the projects as part of its infrastructural renewal and upgrade of the entirety of Lagos Island and other communities to alleviate challenges and further improve economic activities within Lagos.

The special adviser added that the projects, in addition to creating new jobs and livelihood opportunities in Lagos, were expected to eliminate the recurrent flooding, curb gridlock, improve interconnectivity and enhance commerce.

The Chairman, Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, Mr Muibi Folawiyo, thanked the government for the intervention that has improved interconnectivity in the area.

The Managing Director, Julius Berger Plc, Dr Lars Richtery, said that the success of the project was due to the support of the residents and government.

In Ogudu, the lawmakers representing the area, the council chairman and the traditional rulers of all the communities in the local government took turns to appreciate the governor for the project.

They also enumerated the benefits and development the project was attracting to the council area and listed other roads in need of urgent intervention.

